Robert Albrecht
Menasha - Robert H. Albrecht, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 6, 1927, son of the late Theodore and Clara (Wolf) Albrecht. Robert married Marjorie Reimer on November 25, 1948. They shared 66 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in 2015.
Robert was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII and was a member of the VFW Post 2778 for 72 years where he was recognized as a past commander and life member. In 2013, Robert went to Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight. He retired from the State Printing Plant in California in the June of 1985. After retirement, he moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Robert enjoyed wood working as well as leather tooling.
Robert is survived by his children: Sue Hoeppner, Linda (Ken) Schmalz, and Janet McCann; eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his wife: Majorie, son: Daniel; grandson; Nick Schmalz; and many relatives that have gone before him.
Funeral services for Robert will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the WICHMANN TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL, 1592 Oneida St., Fox Crossings, with Father Bill Switchtenburg officiating. A time of visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Robert's family would like to thank the staff and residents at Oak Park Place for their kindness throughout the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 24, 2019