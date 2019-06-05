|
|
Robert Allan Dutcher
Joliet, IL - Robert Allan Dutcher, age 65, passed away on April 9, 2019 at the Parc at Joliet, a physical rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility in Joliet, IL. Bob was born December 2, 1953 in Appleton, WI the son of the late Sidney and Mary (Hamilton) Dutcher.
Bob graduated in 1972 from Appleton High School West and attended the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse. He had a love for cars and motorcycles and worked in that industry his whole life until he retired as the sales and finance manager for his company F-and-I-guy, Inc. Bob also had a fondness for Bullmastiff dogs, but in the last several years he fell in love with the Bassett Hounds. He had several rescue Bassett's, and worked closely with his local Bassett Hound Rescue Group. Bob also donated several bullet proof dog vests to the deserving Bradley PD K9 unit in Bradley, IL.
Bob is survived by his loving family: twin sister Cindy (Robert) Lyons (Frisco, Texas). Brothers Bert Dutcher (Lehi, Utah), James (Lynn) Dutcher (Green Bay, WI). A daughter Victoria (Tyler) Arnold (Shorewood, Illinois), their two children, plus many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Norma (Guess) Dutcher.
Bob was cremated at the Care Memorial Cremation in Bridgeview, IL and his urn is at his daughters home. There were no services at Bob's request.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019