Robert "Bud" & Margurite Hoeppner
Waupaca - Both of Waupaca; Bud, 99, was born on March 31, 1920 and passed away peacefully, at night, on May 30, 2019. He grew up in Appleton where he learned several building related skills and enjoyed football and basketball. He even scored a touchdown for Appleton High. Margurite, 96, was born on July 12, 1922 and passed away peacefully while surrounded by prayer on June 24, 2019. In her early life she grew up on a farm but later moved to the "city" to enjoy her teenage years. Both were born in Appleton where they also met.
Their lives really began though on that first date in 1940. They married in 1942, after he joined the service, but before he left to serve his country in the Army Air Corps as a Lieutenant in World War II. While Bud completed his 50 missions over Europe and North Africa as a bombardier, Margurite remained home waiting for his return and giving birth to their first child. They eventually would have three children.
Bud loved flying, was a patriot and spoke often of his service to his country and how it shaped his life. After the war, he began Hoeppner Construction Company and became a successful builder and later he also began Hoeppner Realty. He built and sold many homes, apartments, nursing homes and condominiums. He was active in outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and skiing. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and a fun grandpa who loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Margurite was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She loved her family and friends and was the center of most gatherings. She could be counted on to spark up a conversation and help everyone feel comfortable. Margurite was a giver. When needed by someone or an organization she was there to help. She also enjoyed camping, skiing, traveling, and she loved to dance and paint. Margurite also became a Real Estate agent for Bud and her natural people skills were her key to success.
One of the many things that Bud and Margurite enjoyed together was remodeling homes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Florida, all places where they lived during their married life of over 76 years.
Eventually they settled in Spring Hill, Florida where Margurite gardened, went to the pool, socialized and generally kept active while Bud became an avid radio-controlled airplane enthusiast. He mostly built the planes and repaired them for others. He also became accomplished at wood turning and woodworking. They both enjoyed much company, friends and their church.
Throughout their lives they were active in various churches and attended faithfully, but later in life their faith in God grew and grew and that became, along with each other, the lynchpin of their lives.
In 2013, they returned to Waupaca where they lived the rest of their lives.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Minnie Hoeppner, a brother Chuck Hoeppner, aunts and uncles, in-laws and many close friends. Margurite was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Harry Kotz, her husband Bud, a brother Bobby, sisters Ruth Whitman, Dorothy Thompson, Esther Mae Bruyette, many aunts, uncles, in-laws and close friends as well.
Bud and Margurite are survived by Bud's sister Charlotte McEldowney (John); daughters Barbara Hoeppner and Anne O Dell (Don); son Robert Hoeppner (Jean); Seven grandchildren: Zoe, Aaron, Chris, Mike, Ryan, Stephanie and Jennifer as well as many great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Maple Crest Funeral Home, with Chaplain Chuck Tews officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019