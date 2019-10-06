|
Robert Anthony (Bob) Griesbach
- - Robert Anthony (Bob) Griesbach, age 95, passed away on September 23, 2019. Bob was born on April 11, 1924 in Menasha, WI, the son of William and Susan (Hauser) Griesbach. Bob graduated from St. Mary high school in 1942. He married Mary Lou Stoegbauer on August 7, 1954.
Bob is survived by 5 children: Robert (Pam) Griesbach Ellicott City, MD, James (Ann) Griesbach Orland Park, IL, Debra (Glenn) Andrews Georgetown, SC, Donald (Martin Morales) Los Angeles, CA and Barbara (Frankie) Kropacek Cape Coral, FL and eight grandchildren, Jessica, David, Justine, Jennifer, Caroline, Bob, John and Gracie (his best friend of 20 years) and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Virginia Swichtenberg, Menasha; Donna Mahoney, Menasha, WI.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Mary Lou, his four brothers; Norman (Katie) Griesbach; Marc (Mary) Griesbach; William (Joan) Griesbach and Donald (Sally) Griesbach and one sister: Sister Donna (Evangeline) SSND.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second Street, Menasha. Friends and family may visit at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 6, 2019