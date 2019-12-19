|
Robert Bernard Sr.
New London - Robert W. Bernard Sr., age 89, of New London passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.
Robert Walton Bernard was born on February 25, 1930 in Oshkosh to the late Robert and Lorraine (Henschel) Bernard. He grew up in the Bear Creek and Clintonville area. He entered the U.S. Army and served over in Korea from 1948 - 1952. Bob was united in marriage on October 18, 1952 to Lucille "Lucy" Konrad at Grace Lutheran Church in Sugar Bush. In his early days Bob helped out his father-in-law, Leonard Konrad, with the dairy farm. He also worked for a short time as a carpenter building houses in the area. Bob began driving truck for Schuelke Trucking in New London then was employed by Kampo Transit out of Neenah. When Kampo was purchased by Schneider he continued with the company. In the early 1970's he returned to farming for some years. Then Bob did various tasks at Bemis R E & D Machine Shop in New London for close to 19 years, retiring in 1994.
Bob was a former member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London where he was active with the "" cancer walk for many years. Currently, Bob's been an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Bear Creek. He is a longtime member of the American Legion Post 263 of New London. His interests included deer hunting, bird watching, and fishing; especially the fishing trips to Canada. Bob and Lucy liked playing cards, attending weddings, and polka dancing. The couple enjoyed camping with family and friends all around the state. They especially loved "wintering" in Apache Junction, Arizona, for a number of years. His wife Lucy preceded him in death on December 8, 2009.
Survivors include three sons, Robert Bernard Jr. of New London, Kenneth (Sandra) Bernard of Manawa, and Barry (Barbara) Bernard of Kimberly; and a son-in-law, John (Joy) Popke of New London. There are nine grandchildren, Michele, Marsha, Amber, Austin, Lydia, Jeremy, Jason, David, and Lacey; and five great grandchildren, Taya, Granton, Alton, Mason, and Thomas. There is one sister, Marlene Zempel of Wausau; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Vollmer of Bear Creek and Anita Ousley of Grand Rapids, MI; and one brother-in-law, Marvin (Janette) Konrad of Little Suamico. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, an infant daughter Karla, and a daughter Annette Popke. He was further preceded by two sisters, Lois (Tom) Bessette and Maxine (Jerome) LeNoble; three brothers, Leon (Ida) Bernard, Roland "Sonny" (Bernice) Vollmer, and John Vollmer; and a brother-in-law, Don Zempel.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, Bear Creek. Rev. Aric Fenske will officiate and inurnment will be at Floral Hill Cemetery, New London. Military Honors will be provided at the church by members of the American Legion Post 263 of New London. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church. Memorials are preferred in Bob's memory to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019