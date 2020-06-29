Robert Bowers

Robert BowersPeshtigo - Our brother, Robert John Bowers, 72, went to his heavenly home June 27, 2020. He was met there by his parents, Elzear and Johanna (Demerath) Bowers as well as his brothers, David and Gerald.He attended Syble Hopp and Aspiro. Since leaving Wrightstown, he resided in a Rem home in Green Bay for 12 years and most recently in Peshtigo.He is survived by his brothers: Joseph (Leanne) Bowers and Merlin (Marleen) Bowers; his sisters: Marilyn (David) Fischer, Ethel VandeHey, Judy McCormick and Patti (Phil) Weber; sisters-in-law: Donna Bowers and Diane Bowers; 54 nieces and nephews, his Rem families in Green Bay and Peshtigo.Private memorial services were held for family with burial in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Wrightstown.