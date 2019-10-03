|
Robert C. Hochholzer
Kaukauna - Robert C. "Huck" Hochholzer, age 77, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on October 1, 2019, after an exhausting battle against pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on June 10, 1942, son of the late Fred and Rose (Schwartzbauer) Hochholzer. On May 7, 1960, Bob married Rhonda Grunwald at Riverview Lutheran Church in Appleton.
Bob worked at Kimberly Clark for 45 years before his retirement in 2005. Most of those years were spent at the Atlas Mill, and he ended his career in the research department. During his time in research, Bob was a part of two projects that resulted in having his name on two patents. After retirement, Bob volunteered at the Little Chute Elementary School for many years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rhonda; children: Terry (Al) Hiroskey and Michael (Nicole) Hochholzer; grandchildren: Kelly (Chris) Wilhelm, Kristin (Scott) Hietpas, Katrina Hochholzer and Nate Hochholzer; great grandchildren: Everly Wilhelm, Kinsley Wilhelm and Tenley Hietpas; siblings: Susan Jansen, Nancy (Norm) Arnold and Rick Hochholzer; brother-in-law, Lee (Lucie) Grunwald; special niece, Chris Buss; life-long friend, Pat O'Brien; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Cathy Hochholzer and his parents, Fred and Rose Hochholzer.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Riverview Lutheran Church, 136 W. Seymour Street, Appleton. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Hochholzer family would like to extend a special thank you to Affinity Hospice, especially Danielle and Kristine, for the compassionate care given to Bob.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 3, 2019