Robert C. Zabinske
Kaukauna -
69, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton on Feb. 1, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1950 to the late Ervin and Hazel Zabinske in Appleton. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked at Pierce Manufacturing for over 40 years until his retirement. His love and passion was always working on, and talking about old cars.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy and her sons: Tad (Brenda) Kallas and Matt (Julie) Kallas; grandsons: Carl (Kalynn) Kallas, Sean Kallas and Cody (Kyra) Kallas; granddaughters: Ashley Chick and Whittney Chick, 7 great grandchildren, an aunt, Linda Burns of Appleton.
A Funeral Service for Bob will take place at 11 AM, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel with Rev. Judy Deckert officiating. Friends may visit the family from 10 AM until the time of services. Military Honors will be performed, and he will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020