Robert Clarence Hoerth
Chilton, Wisconsin - Robert Clarence Hoerth, age 65, of Chilton, died doing what he loved on Monday, January 20, 2020 following a snowmobile accident. He was born May 24, 1954 in Fond du Lac, son of Clarence & Colleen (Liebzeit) Hoerth. Robert married his soul mate and partner both in life and business, Judi Brantmeier on November 7, 1998 at First United Methodist Church in Appleton.
It was Robert that introduced the love of wrestling to the family, which has continued for generations. For 2 years he was the head coach for the Chilton High School Wrestling Team. He looked forward to his own grandchildren's wrestling careers and attending their wrestling meets.
Robert grew up on a farm and even spent a portion of his youth working on his Grandpa Al's farm. At a young age, Robert quickly learned that he wasn't a fan of milking cows, but fell in love with working the land and dreamed of one day operating his own harvesting business. Robert and Judi laid out a plan and began the operation of Hoerthland Custom Services. Blessed beyond measure, Robert's eyes would light up many times knowing he was doing what he loved and spending time in the fields hauling in the best crops.
Robert started dating the love of his life Judi in 1997. He always told her she was the "most beautiful woman in the room." He made her feel so loved that he would leave love notes in random places and would buy gifts just because.
Robert's love of family was self-evident. He looked up to his parents and through the years the bond has only became stronger. With so many siblings there are countless stories to tell. In Robert's eyes, his four daughters meant the world to him and he treated them with unconditional love. When he married Judi, he gained two additional children that he treated as his own. He also loved and welcomed his children's spouses and significant others. He always loved to tease them and enjoy a competitive game of anything as long as he was the winner. His pride and joy is all his grandchildren.
Robert was always looking for a fun time whether it be playing sheepshead, poker, bean bags and much more. A favorite pass time would be teasing any person around him. He also enjoyed dancing and singing to the oldies. He was especially prized hosting the Hoerth Family Christmas Gathering in their shop. On his off months from the business he loved to cruise the trails on his snowmobile. One place he really found peace and relaxation was on his lawnmower. It was where he would solve the world's problems.
He was one of the kindest, gentlest and caring person who was adored by many. Robert went out of his way to be a blessing to those around him. He actively attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church and had been a former member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kloten. Through his work, he was a member of the Midwest Forage Association and the Wisconsin Custom Harvester's Association where he had also served as the association's president. Robert was a 13 year member of the Stockbridge Volunteer Fire Department, Calumet Sno-Trails and the Chilton Wrestling Club.
Robert's giving nature will continue to live on through others as an organ donor. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, loved him, and appreciated his presence in their life.
Survivors include his wife: Judi; his parents: Clarence & Colleen Hoerth; his children: Jill Hoerth and her fiancé Tom Bailey; Casey (Keenan) Anhalt; Jennie (Jerod) Satzer; Bobbie Jo (Fernando) Gonzalez; Karina Mae; Nathan (Jayme Roberts) Van Wychen; 9 grandchildren: Dylan, Kaylee & Amber Anhalt; Ayla & Harper Satzer; Hunter & Riley Jo Heller; Solen Desano; Kynslee Van Wychen; his siblings: Donna (Russ) Grunze; Doris Popp; Mike Hoerth; Linda (Joe) Theilman; Lyle (Patti) Hoerth; John (Sharon) Hoerth; Gerald (Michele) Hoerth; Gary (Lisa) Hoerth; Wayne (Mary) Hoerth; Kevin (Peggy) Hoerth; Tammy (Dave) Augsburger; Judi's Siblings: Bruce (Marcy) Brantmeier; Tom (Marie) Brantmeier; Pam (Loren) Asche; Amie Brantmeier, Sue (Tony) VandeYacht; Tony (Pam) Brantmeier; his godchildren: Tina Helphrey, Chad Kasper, Josie Neuman & Ayden Hoerth; his godfather: Jim Liebzeit; his beloved furry sidekick: Shiloh; and his dedicated team at Hoerthland Custom Services. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Al & Jennie Hoerth, Roland & Marge Liebzeit; a nephew: Nicholas Kleinhans; nephews and godchildren: Kyle Popp & Adam Hoerth; a brother-in-law: Layne Popp; Chris Brantmeier; Mark Brantmeier; his godmother: Delores Roehrig.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with Rev. Jon Thorsen officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 and on Monday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A prayer service and time for stories will take place at the close of visitation on Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials given in the name of Robert Clarence Hoerth are appreciated.
"See ya later, alligator!"
My Dearest Robert, I don't even know I can continue without you. I know you would want me to be strong and keep moving forward and I will do the best I can. I will miss so many things about you that I cannot even list them all. Your love for me was never ending and I will so Cherish our 23 years together. You were the most Amazing Husband and I thank you for that. You will always be in my heart my Dear. Until we meet again. Love you so much!!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020