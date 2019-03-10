|
Robert Clarence "Bob" Siehr
Neenah - Bob C. Siehr, 70, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Park View Health Center, Oshkosh. He was born on October 15, 1948, in Neenah, the son of Walter and Ruth (Hackstock) Siehr. Bob was employed with Neenah Foundry for 43 years. He was united in marriage to Therese Nollenberg on February 23, 1991, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Neenah, where he was also a member. Bob was a train enthusiast, enjoyed watching westerns, baseball, and football. He enjoyed spending time with his family; especially his children and grandchildren. Bob will be remembered by the grandchildren fondly as "Grandpa Spongebob."
Bob is survived by his wife: Therese; 3 children: Chad Siehr, Holly (Nick) Schroeder, and Raelynn (significant other Nick Hanson) Siehr; 2 grandchildren: Tillie and Titus Schroeder; 3 siblings: Dorothy Bogart, Paul (Mary) Siehr, and Jim (Joann) Siehr; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister: Kathleen Siehr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Larry Seidl officiating. Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass. A memorial will be established.
Bob's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of ThedaCare Physicians and ThedaCare at Home, as well as Park View Health Center for all their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019