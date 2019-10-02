Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert "Bob" Derus


1948 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Derus Obituary
Robert "Bob" E. Derus, 70, of Black Creek passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1948 and was the son of the late Donald and Elaine (Schroeder) Gresl.

In 1964, he graduated from Seymour High School. He began working at Miller Electric for 23 years and also worked on the side as a handyman.

On September 21, 2001, he was united in marriage to Donna Morgan.

Bob loved everything to do with Elvis. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his trips up north to the cottage in Crivitz, camping, and fishing.

Bob never missed the grandchildren's school, church, or sporting events. His family was most important.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children: Bobbie (Jeremy) Heagle, Brett (Erin) Derus, and Billie Jean (Jeremy) Barth; step-son, Kelly (Lisa) Doxtator; grandchildren: Maria (Jonathan) Avalos, Cole, Caleb, and Christian Derus, Keaton and Kobe Barth, and Cheyanne (James) Flanigan; great-grandchildren: Adrian, Liliana, and Lily; and sister, Theresa Delfosse.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4:00 pm until a time of prayer and sharing memories at 7:00 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to Bob's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019
postcrescent