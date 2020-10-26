1/1
Robert "Bob" Dessort
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Dessort

New London - Robert "Bob" Joseph Dessort, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 20, 2020. Bob was born on June 24, 1946 in Neenah, WI to Rudolph Sr. and Regina Dessort

Bob is survived by his spouse, Helen; children, Scott, Trabuco Canyon, CA, Shelly, Medford, WI; and grandchildren, Alicia (Matt) Ambrose, Danielle Travnicek (special friend Jory), and Staci (Benjamin) Brown. Bob is further survived by his brother, Rudy Jr. Dessort; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

A complete obituary can be found at www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline and Hanson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved