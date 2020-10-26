Robert "Bob" Dessort
New London - Robert "Bob" Joseph Dessort, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 20, 2020. Bob was born on June 24, 1946 in Neenah, WI to Rudolph Sr. and Regina Dessort
Bob is survived by his spouse, Helen; children, Scott, Trabuco Canyon, CA, Shelly, Medford, WI; and grandchildren, Alicia (Matt) Ambrose, Danielle Travnicek (special friend Jory), and Staci (Benjamin) Brown. Bob is further survived by his brother, Rudy Jr. Dessort; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
A complete obituary can be found at www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com