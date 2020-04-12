|
Robert "Bob" Dorn
Neenah - Robert "Bob" Norman Dorn, 87, died peacefully in his sleep April 8, 2020, due to complications from lung cancer, with his family by his side. He was born November 20, 1932 in the Town of Stockbridge, son of the late Leo and Dorothy (Suttner) Dorn.
Bob graduated from Neenah High School, class of 1951. In 1952 he was drafted into the army and served until 1954 in the special tank unit based in Alaska during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage for 63 years to Shirley (Luniak). He went on to work at Banta Corporation, and from there, the Neenah Water Department, retiring in 1994.
He enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his time with family and friends at the cottage on Chute Pond. He led us on many adventures: family camping trips, white water river rafting, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, deer hunting, ATVing, then relaxing around the campfire. Also enjoyed winters with friends in Leesburg, Florida.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; their five daughters: Lynn (Steve) Christenson, Cindy Dorn, Amy (Dave) Huiting, Peggy (Mark) Raatz, and Patty (Bob) Hoffman; grandchildren: Jessica, Dana, Amanda, Brianne, Caitlin, Jason, Ashley, Cody and Collin; great-grandchild, Gavin; sister, Gloria (Roger) Hoolihan; sisters-in-law: Betty, Joan, Arlene, Carol and Dottie; special friends Frank Warmbrunn and Leroy Nackers; also many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Collipp, and several brothers-in-law.
All the memories Bob created will forever remain in our hearts.
Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Thank you to all the nurses and staff at ThedaCare ICU and Hospice.
