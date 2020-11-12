1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Hoks
1952 - 2020
Robert E. "Bob" Hoks

Little Chute - Robert E. Hoks, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1952, the son of the late Emmett and Georgie Hoks. Bob married Susan Thiel at St. Patrick's Church in Menasha on May 22, 1975. He worked at Kimberly Clark as a maintenance engineer/project manager and then retired in 2007.

Bob loved spending time with his family, especially up north at the cottage. His entire outlook on life changed when his grandkids, Lily and Ben, entered into his life. Bob was dedicated to showing them how to laugh, love, and have fun. He used his mechanical talents and hard work ethic to help so many people as he lived a life of grace and grit. When cancer challenged him he didn't just fight the cancer, he fought to enjoy every moment that he possibly could. In that journey, Bob blessed everyone he loved with seven more years of love, laughter, and enjoying his company.

Bob had a ball, and did it all. He was joyful about life and all of its' adventures. His laugh was deep and rolled through people like a feeling you wanted to latch on to. As he enters to the Kingdom of Heaven, the beauty of his legacy will always remain.

Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; daughters: Kristi (Dan) Liebhauser, Shiocton and Kerri (Andrew) Ahlborg, Grand Chute; grandchildren: Lily and Ben; siblings: Judi VandeBerg, Marnie (Lloyd) Rollefson, Bill (Debbie) Hoks, Tim (Holly) Hoks, Mike (Joanne) Hoks, and Connie Guenzel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Royce and Ida Thiel. He is further preceded in death by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, a niece, and friends.

A private funeral will be held at St. Mary's Church in Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

When Bob didn't have your hand he had your back. Knowing and loving all of you was the success story of his life. The joy of life is the company we keep, and Bob will meet us all again, on the other side. For now, he lives in all of our hearts, his spirit beside us.

As Bob always said: Work Hard; Play Hard






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
