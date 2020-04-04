Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Robert Millard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Millard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Millard


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Millard Obituary
Robert E. Millard

Neenah - Robert E. Millard, "Duck/Mallard", age 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Hennepin County, MN, son of the late Hayward and Mildred (Jannusch) Millard.

Bob married Gloria on December 1, 1962 and they enjoyed 57 years together. He was employed with Bergstrom Paper/PH Glatfelter for 40 years until his retirement.

Bob was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, friend with an incredible sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. He enjoyed starting his own plants in the spring for his garden and flowers for the flower beds. He had many bird feeders and loved watching the birds.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria; four children: Lou Ann Steffens (Alex) Neenah, Nancy (Peter) VanDyke, New Franken, WI, Lisa (Todd) Pitsch, Menasha, Andrew (Jacqueline) Millard, Neenah; his Honeys: Leah (Terry) Sonnenberg, Menasha, Corey (Kaitlin) VanDyke, Green Bay, Stephanie Pitsch (Matt Ott) Neenah, Heather Pitsch, Menasha, Nate (Melissa) Millard, Oshkosh, Austin Millard and Brie Bergholz, Neenah, Jackson and Elli Sonnenberg, Menasha, Madelyn Millard, Oshkosh; two sisters: Joan (Rol) Ratchman, Stevens Point, Hope Reetz, Plover and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

He will also be missed by his beloved Puddy Tat.

Bob was preceded in death by a grandson, Lance Steffens; and brother-in-law, James Reetz.

There will be a private family service held. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy please hug your loved ones and make new memories!

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent