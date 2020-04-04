|
Robert E. Millard
Neenah - Robert E. Millard, "Duck/Mallard", age 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Hennepin County, MN, son of the late Hayward and Mildred (Jannusch) Millard.
Bob married Gloria on December 1, 1962 and they enjoyed 57 years together. He was employed with Bergstrom Paper/PH Glatfelter for 40 years until his retirement.
Bob was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, friend with an incredible sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. He enjoyed starting his own plants in the spring for his garden and flowers for the flower beds. He had many bird feeders and loved watching the birds.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria; four children: Lou Ann Steffens (Alex) Neenah, Nancy (Peter) VanDyke, New Franken, WI, Lisa (Todd) Pitsch, Menasha, Andrew (Jacqueline) Millard, Neenah; his Honeys: Leah (Terry) Sonnenberg, Menasha, Corey (Kaitlin) VanDyke, Green Bay, Stephanie Pitsch (Matt Ott) Neenah, Heather Pitsch, Menasha, Nate (Melissa) Millard, Oshkosh, Austin Millard and Brie Bergholz, Neenah, Jackson and Elli Sonnenberg, Menasha, Madelyn Millard, Oshkosh; two sisters: Joan (Rol) Ratchman, Stevens Point, Hope Reetz, Plover and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
He will also be missed by his beloved Puddy Tat.
Bob was preceded in death by a grandson, Lance Steffens; and brother-in-law, James Reetz.
There will be a private family service held. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy please hug your loved ones and make new memories!
