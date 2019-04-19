|
|
Robert F. Sprister
Kimberly - Robert F. "Bob" Sprister, age 81 of Kimberly, entered into eternal life where he was reunited with his loving wife Mary, on April 16, 2019.
The funeral liturgy for Bob will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, located at 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna, with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly. Relatives and friends are invited to gather directly at Holy Cross Church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the hour of the services.
A complete obituary will appear in the Easter Sunday edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 19, 2019