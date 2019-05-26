|
|
Robert F. Towns
Waupaca - Robert F. Towns, 88, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Theda Care Appleton. Robert was born November 24, 1930 to the late John and Esther (Keller) Towns in Mt. Morris, IL. He married Valderine Burroughs on December 31, 1950 in Neenah. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2001.
Robert served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Survivors include his five children, Robert W. (Glory) Towns, Auburndale, FL, Cathy Black, Green Bay, Sandra (Dennis) Dark, Little Chute, Terry Towns, Wautoma and John Towns, Appleton; twelve grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jim and John Towns. Besides his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie and his brother Tom.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church 1420 Berlin St., Waupaca. Rev. Cliff Cameron will officiate. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at King. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for a donation to a .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019