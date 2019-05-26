Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
1420 Berlin St
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
1420 Berlin St
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Towns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Towns


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert F. Towns Obituary
Robert F. Towns

Waupaca - Robert F. Towns, 88, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Theda Care Appleton. Robert was born November 24, 1930 to the late John and Esther (Keller) Towns in Mt. Morris, IL. He married Valderine Burroughs on December 31, 1950 in Neenah. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2001.

Robert served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Survivors include his five children, Robert W. (Glory) Towns, Auburndale, FL, Cathy Black, Green Bay, Sandra (Dennis) Dark, Little Chute, Terry Towns, Wautoma and John Towns, Appleton; twelve grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jim and John Towns. Besides his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie and his brother Tom.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church 1420 Berlin St., Waupaca. Rev. Cliff Cameron will officiate. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at King. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for a donation to a .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now
postcrescent