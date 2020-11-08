Robert "Bob" FingerNew London - Robert "Bob" Julius Finger, 75, entered the arms of his heavenly Savior on Thursday, November 5. Bob was born February 1945 to Reuben and Lucille (Coe) Finger of New London. He and his closest friend of 38 years, Joanne J. (Burton) Finger, were united in marriage May 1, 1982, and resided on the Finger Road family farm until 1998, then in a home nearby on Finger Road until July of this year.Following graduation from New London Senior High School in 1963, his parents encouraged Bob to attend college, at a time when most young adults entered the family business. He attended UW-River Falls from 1963-66 pursuing a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education, but his studies were interrupted when he answered the call to serve in the Army as a combat medic in Vietnam from Sept. 1966 to Sept. '68. In December 1968, he resumed his studies. Following graduation in December of 1970, he worked for Cudd Construction of River Falls, then taught agriculture at Hudson High School for a year. He became a Supervisor of Seed at Cenex Cooperative in St. Paul, Minn., which ultimately helped him transfer to his hometown Cenex in 1972.Bob started helping part-time on the family farm in Maple Creek, raising beef cattle. In August of 1974 when his dad retired, he took over the dairy farm business, which he ran until 1995. During those years, Bob taught agriculture courses at Fox Valley Vocational School, now Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. He was elected Maple Creek town assessor from 1974 until the mid-1980s. In 1976, he also served four years as town clerk. His favorite accomplishment was spearheading a project to economically blacktop 26 miles of roads in Maple Creek within in a couple of years. Beginning in 1996, Bob worked for various crop insurance companies, finishing his career in April 2020 with Crop Ag. The highlight of that chapter in his life was being asked to conduct three crop/hail schools for beginning crop adjusters, held in Marshfield, Springfield, Illinois, and Ames, Iowa.He recently shared numerous memories. He was grateful for the special love from his brother, Richard (Sally) Finger, of Baldwin City, KS. Dear to his heart was a special mentoring relationship he had with his cousins/step-niece and nephew, Jenny Coe and Jack (Amy) Coe. Bob loved golf, bowling, and following all UW Badger sports, especially when gathering with friends and family at Shamrock Heights. He cherished all his friendships and acquaintances, and the memories of his time in the Wolf River Men's Club and the Jaycees, from which he received many service awards. His favorite memory of his high school years was of mowing ditches for three summers with his best friend Duane Hilker.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Lucille, an infant son from a previous marriage to Betty Davies of Phelps, Wis., a grandson, Benjamen Breiting, brother-in-law Arlin Burton, and dear cousins, aunts, and uncles.He is survived by his wife, Joanne, stepchildren: Matt Brigham, Stevens Point; Andy (Sue) Brigham, New London; and Ann Brigham, Tomahawk. Grandchildren Adam (Alyse) Giacalone, Nick Breiting, and Alex (Mariah) Giacalone; his brother, Richard (Sally), Baldwin City, KS; his sisters- and brothers-in-law: Annette (Maynard) Rosenberg, Barbara (Roger) Redman, Connie Coe, Nathan (Mary) Burton, Dennis (Colleen) Burton, and Duane (Gerilynn) Burton, and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-grandchildren.Before passing, Bob expressed his wishes for a "special tribute to the wonderful staff of Trinity Terrace and Theda Care Hospice care." Bob's family is also grateful for the hard-working staff and care they provided. Memorial funds donated will be given to support the missions of Old Glory Honor Flight and Patriot Guard Riders of Wisconsin.Visitation is Friday, November 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Cline-Hanson Funeral Home, 209 W. Cook St., New London, and also at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 200 E. Quincy St., New London. Cline-Hanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 920-982-3232.