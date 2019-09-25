|
|
Robert G. Mignon
Appleton - Robert George Mignon "Minnie" passed away peacefully at his home on Monday September 23, 2019. He was born in Appleton on October 19, 1939, son of the late George and Hilda (Schwebs) Mignon.
Robert graduated from Appleton West High School in 1958. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic station at Rhein Main AFB, Germany. Robert worked for many years as a tile and flooring installer, and later in the construction business.
Robert is survived by his two children: son, David, Anchorage, AK, and daughter, Janet (Randy) Rhoden, Hortonville; four grandchildren: Crystal Bradfield, Fort Wayne, IN, Jennifer Blair, Fort Wayne, IN, Damian Kudick, Appleton, and Derek Kudick, Appleton; his significant other, Carol Grambsch, Fremont; Carols siblings: Al (Diane) Grambsch, Appleton, Dan Grambsch (Kathy Hildebrandt), Wild Rose, and Laura (Pete) Zoulek, Traverse City, MI; Robert is further survived by four great-grandchildren and several cousins.
Funeral service for Robert will be 10:30 AM on Saturday September 28, 2019 in the Star of Hope Mausoleum Chapel at Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N Richmond St; Appleton. Visitation will be held in the Star of Hope Chapel on Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 until the 10:30 AM service. Full military honors will follow provided by VFW Post #2778. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to ThedaCare Caring Hearts Financial Assistance Program.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 25, 2019