Robert Shukoski
Robert G. Shukoski


1942 - 2019
Robert G. Shukoski Obituary
Robert G. Shukoski

Menasha - Robert G. Shukoski, "Scotch", age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 16, 2019, at Matthews Senior Living in Appleton. He was born November 29, 1942 in Menasha, son of the late Hillard and Eleanor (Dziamiarski) Shukoski.

Robert graduated from Menasha High School in 1960. He served in the US Army and was stationed at Check Point Charlie in Berlin. Robert was employed with Banta Corp where he worked over 40 years until his retirement. He loved playing baseball and softball in his younger years. He also enjoyed flea markets, travelling and collecting coins.

Survivors include three children: Sheila (Todd) Kronberg, Sean Shukoski, Eric Shukoski; two grandchildren; two brothers: David (Chris) Shukoski, Vernon (Gail) Shukoski; a sister, Sharon (Jeff) Roso; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa; a brother, Richard; and sister, Carol Tiglas.

A private graveside service will be held. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Menasha.

The family would like to thank the staff at Matthews Senior Living, especially Monica, for all their care and compassion.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 19, 2019
