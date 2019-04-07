Robert G. Wirth



Appleton - Robert G. Wirth, age 86, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Bridges of Appleton. He was born in Kaukauna on May 29, 1932 to the late Harold and Helen (Van Hammen) Wirth. Robert was an Air Force veteran. He married Judith Terry in 1956. Together, they had five children. Bob worked at the Combined Locks Mill until his retirement. He liked watching the Packers and WWE Wrestling. Bob also enjoyed camping at Huckleberry Campground in New London and listening to Johnny Cash.



Robert is survived by his children: Pete, Appleton; Cindy (Randy) Dunk, Appleton; Keith (Delena), Little Chute; Glen (Nicole), Brillion; and Terry (Jennifer), Appleton; grandchildren: Ashley Nicole (Bryan) Meyer, Abby (Tim) Biesner, Jacob (Crystal) Wirth, Jenna, Alex, Lucas, Brianna, Kaden and Kiley Wirth and Kendra Tolliver; great grandchildren: Jackson Beisner and Scout Woodrose Meyer; siblings: Diane and LaVern Wirth; in-laws: Dan (Barb) Terry, Jean Piepkorn and Cindy Terry; and close family friends, Twiggy and Jim School. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; brothers: Harry and Chub Wirth; and in-laws: Bill and Pat Terry and Dave Piepkorn.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 4:00 p.m. with Chaplain Brad McIntyre officiating. Military rites, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary