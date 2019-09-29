Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Worachek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Worachek


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Worachek Obituary
Robert G. Worachek

Combined Locks - Robert "Bob" Worachek, 77, died Wednesday September 25, 2019 after a short illness, peacefully with his wife by his side. He was born in Kewaunee on January 16, 1942, son of the late Robert and Helen (Moseler) Worachek. Bob married Judy Van Handel on October 12, 1963.

After high school Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force but as an early demonstration of his dedication to his family, came home to take care of his mother after his dad passed away unexpectedly. In 1973, Bob pursued his passion in opening Avenue Coins a fixture on College Avenue, starting nearly every morning with a trip to the YMCA to exercise and a little time with his friends. For 25 years, family and business intertwined providing countless road trips, customers who became lifelong friends, employees who became family and experiences that will be remembered forever. His legacy continues on in Avenue Jewelers.

After his retirement, Bob focused on his other passions; family, volunteerism and travel. He never missed our annual family cottage week every August bringing together family and friends. While the family moved and developed lives of their own, coming back for a week together was special to everyone. Bob continued to give back to his community spending nearly 30 years at St. Joe's Food Pantry and more than 5 years at St. Vincent DePaul. Shortly after retirement, a list of places to visit was developed and he crisscrossed the world with Judy at his side including his favorite trip to Patagonia.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy; their three sons: Paul (Deborah), Appleton, Michael (Maria Konkel-Worachek), Green Bay, and David (Jennifer), Chicago; seven grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Justin) Meyers, Kelsey, Ashley, Kayla, Brandon, Alex, and Justin. He is further survived by several cousins.

Funeral Mass for Bob will be 5:00 PM on Friday October 4, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ronald Belitz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday beginning at 2:00 PM until 4:45PM, with Mass to begin at 5:00 PM. Full military honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his name to support St. Joe's Food Pantry.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent