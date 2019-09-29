|
Robert G. Worachek
Combined Locks - Robert "Bob" Worachek, 77, died Wednesday September 25, 2019 after a short illness, peacefully with his wife by his side. He was born in Kewaunee on January 16, 1942, son of the late Robert and Helen (Moseler) Worachek. Bob married Judy Van Handel on October 12, 1963.
After high school Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force but as an early demonstration of his dedication to his family, came home to take care of his mother after his dad passed away unexpectedly. In 1973, Bob pursued his passion in opening Avenue Coins a fixture on College Avenue, starting nearly every morning with a trip to the YMCA to exercise and a little time with his friends. For 25 years, family and business intertwined providing countless road trips, customers who became lifelong friends, employees who became family and experiences that will be remembered forever. His legacy continues on in Avenue Jewelers.
After his retirement, Bob focused on his other passions; family, volunteerism and travel. He never missed our annual family cottage week every August bringing together family and friends. While the family moved and developed lives of their own, coming back for a week together was special to everyone. Bob continued to give back to his community spending nearly 30 years at St. Joe's Food Pantry and more than 5 years at St. Vincent DePaul. Shortly after retirement, a list of places to visit was developed and he crisscrossed the world with Judy at his side including his favorite trip to Patagonia.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy; their three sons: Paul (Deborah), Appleton, Michael (Maria Konkel-Worachek), Green Bay, and David (Jennifer), Chicago; seven grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Justin) Meyers, Kelsey, Ashley, Kayla, Brandon, Alex, and Justin. He is further survived by several cousins.
Funeral Mass for Bob will be 5:00 PM on Friday October 4, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ronald Belitz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday beginning at 2:00 PM until 4:45PM, with Mass to begin at 5:00 PM. Full military honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his name to support St. Joe's Food Pantry.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019