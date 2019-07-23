Services
Robert "Dobber" Gerritts

Robert "Dobber" Gerritts Obituary
Robert "Dobber" Gerritts

Sherwood - Robert "Dobber" Gerritts, age 76, passed away on July 22, 2019, at his home in Sherwood surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. John - Sacred Heart Catholic Church, N369 Military Road, Sherwood, with Fr. Michael Betley officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Dinner immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Robert Gerritts Memorial to be used for various charities.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 23 to July 24, 2019
postcrescent