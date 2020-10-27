Robert (Bob) Gosz
Brillion -
Bob had a few favorite "One Liners" such as "You made your bed now you lay in it", "Leave well enough alone" "It is what it is." His overwhelmingly favorite one though was: "It's all part a the game"
Bob's season ended on Sunday, October 25, 2020 when God took him off the field.
Some of the roles he played in his 89 year life were son and "Farm Boy at Heart;" Car Enthusiast, Mechanic and Car Salesman; Volunteer; outdoorsman; husband and family man; and resident at Westhaven.
Son and "Farm Boy at Heart:" Bob was born in 1931 to Ed and Mary "Mer" (Wilhelm) Gosz. He was second to youngest of their 11 kids. Bob was the first one of their children to be born in a hospital. The rest were born right out on the farm in Greenleaf. His parents welcomed Bob's help with milking cows, barn work and planting/harvesting out in the field. Bob lived his first 25 years of life out on the Greenleaf farm. He met his "best friend for life" Pete Olejniczak, another Greenleaf native, while he lived on the farm. Even as an 89 year old man, Bob was a "Farm Boy at Heart." To this day, he was expressing a desire to get back out to the farm to help his mama and papa.
Car Enthusiast, Mechanic and Car Salesman: Bob worked at Jentink Chevrolet & Oldsmobile, which was later bought by Pietroske Auto, from age 19 to his retirement at age 62, a total of 43 years. Harold Jentink became a life long friend of Bobs. His work ethic was tireless, going from working as a mechanic in the garage all day to going on "car deals" at night. He was a good provider for his large family of 8 children. Bob was a Chevrolet/Oldsmobile Ambassador for Calumet and surrounding counties. His customer base was massive and fiercely loyal because Bob had integrity. They trusted him explicitly with their car purchases and service. It was well known that Bob sold more cars part-time then the full time sales people did full time. All Bob's customers had his calling card and home number! He never turned away someone whose car had broken down and they were stranded. He went out on wrecker and service calls at all hours of the day or night. Bob never turned away anyone down on their luck. Bob loved cars and driving. His pride and joy was his red and white 55 Chevy Bel Air. He has passed this passion along to several of his sons. None of us will forget the heartbreak of a man who had to relinquish his driver's license for an I.D. card because his macular degeneration in his eyes and dementia were starting to get the best of him.
Husband: Bob was a devoted and protective husband to his wife Marge for 64 ½ years. Early on she gave him the nickname "Frickie". They made their home in Brillion for 64 ½ years, 62 of those at their current homestead. Marge said what set Bob apart from her other suitors was his sharp/dapper dressing, his maturity, his movie star good looks and charismatic charm. The clothes thing was kind of a "Bait & Switch" because after he locked her down through marriage on July 28, 1956, he wore his "Dickies" work shirts and pants from Fleet Farm 90% of the time the rest of his life! (Except for church and special occasions.) In fact, he's got em on today.
Volunteer: Bob was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and volunteered for their pancake breakfasts. He was also a volunteer briefly for the Brillion Fire Department.
Outdoorsman: Bob's "woods" on Wayside Road was the location of many happy memories for him and his family. He would build bon fires, cultivate his garden out there, cut wood, cut grass and rake leaves. Having grown up during the depression, Bob learned to save absolutely everything. He would fix & repurpose anything. His tools and equipment were his prized possessions. His shed was his Haven. There was a wood burning stove in his shed where he spent many hours stoking the fire he would build. He enjoyed staring at the glow of the flames and enjoying its warmth. Bob had multiple gardens at the homestead. He was always outside and active, putting in seeds and plants, weeding, tilling and cultivating his gardens. He would can and freeze, eat, and share his garden's harvest with everyone. There were many apple trees in his yard too. He loved picking them and saved even the ones with worm holes. In the winter, Bob was out snow blowing, shoveling snow and breaking up ice in his driveway. He was neighborly and did it for them as well. Bob very much enjoyed "Chewing the Rag" outside with his neighbors, especially his buddy LeRoy Braun. Helping him with his outdoor exploits, Bob relied on his trusty tractor, pickup truck and Willy's Jeep. Those were his toys. Bob was also a grill master - a charcoal grill was his choice. He made his family and friends scrumptious fry outs. He was a great in-door cook as well. Chili, German Potato Salad and eggs/bacon were his specialty. No matter what Bob was working on indoors or outdoors, Polka Music was usually playing. Romy Gosz, a Polka master and Bob's cousin was probably where he got it from. Bob's children will always treasure the animals he brought home for them when they were kids. Chickens, roosters, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles and most recently Vinny the cat after he softened his position of no animals in the house. When Bob wasn't busy outside, he was content to watch the local news on TV. He especially loved politics. When he couldn't see the TV anymore, he listened to his beloved radio.
Family Man: The most important person Bob was, was a family man. He had 6 sons, 2 daughters, 2 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, 1 great grandson and 3 great granddaughters. He enjoyed taking his young family camping together in Door County, Shawano, Yogi Bear Camp Ground in Fremont and trips Up North to North Star Motel. He has passed this on to his sons as well. Bob relished taking his family Cherry picking in Sturgeon Bay and then picnicking along the shores of Lake Michigan in Green Bay. Bob's sons remember him teaching them to drive on the back roads of Wayside by the "Woods." They were 13 and 14 years old and he taught them to drive a stick shift in a 64 Chevy Truck. His daughters remember learning to drive in the station wagon at 15. Bob's (2) daughters will never forget the day he walked them down the isle and danced the Father/Daughter dance on their wedding day. Dad was the kind of man who celebrated ALL his kid's successes and supported them in their challenges. He always made every effort to "show up" for his kids. Bob used to take his family on longer road trips to his sister Mutchie's place in Indiana and Kentucky and sister Martha's in Illinois. Reconnecting with his siblings was always important to him. He also took shorter road trips to visit his daughter Jenny in Hartland, WI. His adult children, grandkids, and great grandkids will never forget how he hoisted the younger ones up on his knee and played patty cakes, bakers man with them. Bob endearingly and heartwarmingly continued this favorite game of his in the twilight of his life at West Haven…where he engaged the Senior Memory Care ladies and their therapy dolls. Bob always offered his grandkids and great grandkids one of his hidden candies from his pockets or nightstand by his spot on his couch. Some of Bob's fondest memories were traditional Christmas celebrations alternated at Bob & Julie's house, Grandma Dorothy's, Bunny & Jerry's and here at the homestead. He was always "game" for a Fourth of July parade past Bunny's house and ending at the Hilbert Fireman's Park with fireworks. Bob's whole family gave him a well deserved 80th Birthday Bash! The Bailey's Irish Cream and hugs from everyone dearest to him gave him a special glow that day.
Resident At West Haven: In the last 17 months of his life, Bob was a resident of West Haven in Brillion, Memory Care. Staff say he was always a gentleman, polite and respectful. He is probably "Chewing the Rag" with Ralph (his good friend from West Haven) in Heaven right now. We will forever cherish being able to take you out of West Haven for outings Dad. Driving you around the countryside for hours in the back seat of our cars, you loved the stops at A&W Rootbeer, Dunkin Donuts (love your coffee), visits to Kevin's grave, Bob Jr./Pat/Mary's house, The Woods, and a final trip to Elm Street and the Homestead and a talk with some of the neighbors.
Survivors include his wife: Marjorie Gosz; their children: Jenny (Jim) Pierson, Oconomowoc, Gary Gosz, Brillion, Bob Jr. (Lori) Gosz, Brillion, Bruce Gosz, Brillion, Pat ((Jodi) Gosz, Brillion, Marilee (Dan) Aerts, Darboy, Bill Gosz, Green Bay; grandchildren: Crystal Becker (Dustin), Kimberly, Amber Jackson (Kevin), Kimberly, Ashley Pierson, Dousman, Sydney Pierson, Madison, Alyssa Veum (Chris), Appleton, Mckenna Aerts, Englewood, CO., Kirsten Aerts, Darboy, Josh Gosz, Sherwood, Preston Pierson, Fort Drum, NY; great grandchildren: Addison Becker, Brooks Becker, Keyonce Jackson, Kiavonni Jackson; three sisters: Clara Long, Cindy Nienhaus, and Martha Johnson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Julie (Robert) Vollmer. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Mary Gosz; a son: Kevin Gosz; siblings: Mildred (Norman) Bradl, Helen (Robert) DeValk, Dan (Eleanor) Gosz, Clarence (Helen) Gosz, Edward (Betty) Gosz, Herbie Gosz and Eugene Gosz; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bill and Dorothy Vollmer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Colleen "Chickie" Vollmer, Carmen Vollmer, Sandra "Bunny" and Jerry Van Cuyk;. Private family funeral services will be held.
Private family funeral services were held at The Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion. Online condolences may be made at www.pielhopwieting.com
The family thanks West Haven Brillion nurses, doctors and staff for their professionalism, selflessness, support and care given from the bottom of our hearts. We also thank Heartland Hospice who made Bob's transition into death as peaceful and comfortable as possible. Bob passed with dignity.
"It's all part a the game" Dad. From your birth in 1931 to your passing in 2020, and everything in between. You can be very proud and satisfied with your life's legacy. All of us whose lives you touched love and admire the man that you were. You were a simple, humble and kind man. A good man. Sleep tight Dad.