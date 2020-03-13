|
Robert "Bob" H. Frank
Oshkosh - Robert "Bob" H. Frank, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. Bob was born October 2, 1927, son of the late Hersil and Elizabeth (Balda) Frank. He graduated from Washington High School in New London, WI in 1945. After high school, Bob joined the Merchant Marines and then was drafted into the Army during WWII. He was a driver/salesman for Consolidated Freightways for 34 years retiring in 1987. Bob greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cribbage, the casinos, and most importantly spending time with family and attending all the sporting events of grandchildren and great grandchildren. On November 25, 1950 he married the love of his life Doris Kent and have been happily married for 70 years.
Bob is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his loving wife; Doris Frank, three sons; Steve (Stacey) Frank, Brian (Joni) Frank, and Greg (Sheila) Frank, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, three sisters-in-law; Betty, Alice, and Elvera, and lifelong friend; Jack Canivet.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Leslie, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Bob will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 am in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904. Deacon Pat Gelhar will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9 am until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh, WI 54901.
A special thank you to Ascension Hospice, especially Ashley for the love and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020