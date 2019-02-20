|
|
Robert H. Jones
Neenah - Robert (Bob) Herman Jones, age 81, of Neenah, Wisconsin passed into eternity on February 18th in Menasha.
Bob was born to Harold & Helen Jones on May 22, 1937. He went to school at Neenah High School, where he enjoyed the Conservation Club and married Arlene Sievert on September 14, 1957 in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Neenah. He worked as a mechanic for the Marathon Corporation and its successors for over 40 years and served in the Army Reserves.
Bob enjoyed time at his cottage on Lake Winneconne with his family and friends. He greatly enjoyed fishing and was an avid Packer fan.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife Arlene, brother Richard and special friend Lynn Murray.
Bob is survived by Steve & Sharon Jones of Forsyth, Georgia; David & Sue Jones of Neenah; and Doug and Jenny Jones of West Bend, WI; brothers James and Thomas of Neenah, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be welcome to Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. to remember Bob. He will be interred next to Arlene in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to cancer organization of your choice.
The family of Bob wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Oakridge Gardens in Menasha for their love and care over the past few months.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019