Robert H. Voster
Neenah - Robert H. Voster, age 76, passed away peacefully at Alten Haus Assisted Living in Neenah on December 21, 2019. Bob was born on October 23, 1943 to the late Harold and Lydia (Zarnoth) Voster. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1962. Bob married Judy Wolske on August 21, 1971. Judy passed away on July 12, 2010.
Bob joined the U.S. Army after high school and was an MP. He worked at Pensar for many years. He was a former member of the Neenah Brigade and volunteered as a leader at Camp Onaway. Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially to Germany. He also enjoyed spending time with his parakeets, Dixie and Buddy.
Bob is survived by his two brothers, Ronald (Beverly) Voster and Roger (Diane) Voster; nephew, Randy Voster; and nieces: Christine Kohler, Rhiannon (George) Klingberg, Sarah (Beau) Phillips, and Staci (Marcus) Wilson; sisters-in-law: Carol (Larry) Gullickson, Nancy (Richard) Churchill, Ruth (Pat) Head, Janet (Dan) Sorenson, Donna (Troy) Huebner; and brother-in-law, Richard Wolske. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and parents-in-law.
The Funeral Service for Bob will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until the hour of service.
The Voster family would like to thank SouthernCare Hospice and Alten Haus Assisted Living for the great care they gave Bob.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019