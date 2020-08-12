Robert Henry Gonnering



Shawano - Robert Gonnering, 80, of Shawano, WI, died peacefully on August 3, 2020.



He was born November 15, 1939 to Norbert and Florence Gonnering of Freedom, WI. He worked many years at a paper mill in Kimberly, WI and in 1982 established the Freedom Family Restaurant in Freedom, WI and managed it for several years. His interests included chess, sheepshead card game with friends, smoking his pipe, and enjoying the scenery of his Shawano lake cottage.



He is survived by his siblings Tom Gonnering, Judy Rickert, and Ron Gonnering; children Scott Gonnering, Todd Gonnering, Bobbi Mitchell, Jeff Gonnering, and Greg Gonnering; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Florence.



He will be laid to rest next to his parents at Saint Nicholas Cemetery in Freedom, WI.



Per his wishes, no service will be held.









