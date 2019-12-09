|
Robert Hoeper
Phillips/Neenah - Robert R. Hoeper, age 64 of Phillips, originally of Neenah, passed away after a brief illness of Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1955 to John "Jack" and Marilynn Hoeper and married Sharon Tesch on January 10, 1976.
After his retirement from Kimberly-Clark in 2010, Bob and Sharon moved up to Phillips where he was a very active outdoorsman. He greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting, and even mentored new hunters.
Bob will be miss by his wife of nearly 44 years, Sharon; by his children, Jess and Jason (Anne); by his grandchildren: Jordyn, Owen, Marylynn, and Angeline; as well as an unborn great-grandchild. He is further survived by his siblings: Danny (Laura); Mark; Mary (Chris); and Mike (Brenda); as well as by Sharon's siblings: Randy (Barb); Jeff; Peggy (Dan); Sherri; and Missy. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends: Rod (Nancy); Marc; Mike; and Seth (Kim); and extended family: Marc (Judy); Matt (Jeaneen); Andy (Beth); Nic (Heidi); and their families. His mentor, Joe, also survives.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Stephen; and by his in-laws: Harold and Donna; Harold, Jr.; and Terry.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake St., Neenah. A visitation will be held Saturday at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
