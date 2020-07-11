Robert "Bob" HoffmanNew London - Robert T. Hoffman (Bob), age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Hortonville. Bob was born on May 25, 1939 in New London to William A. and Elsie (Kitzman) Hoffman. Bob graduated from New London High School in 1957 and entered the U S Navy. After being discharged in 1959, he worked at Borden's in New London. Bob entered Barber School in Green Bay and had his own shop for several years. Bob always said, "If the Beatles hadn't come here I would still be in business". Upon closing his shop, he went to work at Curwood in New London, retiring in 2001 as a Production Supervisor. Bob enjoyed deer hunting and fishing at his Uncle Ted's farm in Big Falls, duck and pheasant hunting, pontooning on the Wolf River, trips to Colorado with Bert and the guys black powder hunting. He was a former member of the NL Jaycees, NL Lions Club, VFW and Ducks Unlimited, where he served several years on the committee. Also he helped with the building of Wood Duck houses and planning the Sturgeon Trail. Bob was an avid Green Bay Packer fan!Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kaye (Engebretson) Hoffman; 2 daughters, Tina (Greg) Brownson, Florence, WI and Amy (Fran) Drake of Chester, CT; 4 grandchildren, Katie (Patrick Kinkopf) Brownson and their son Tripp, Clearwater, Florida, Ben (Sarah) Brownson and their son, Tommyand their expected daughter in October., Chesapeake, Virginia. and Grace and Lauren Verhagen, Chester, CT.Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Hoffman.A special thank you to Care Partners Assisted Living in Hortonville and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be postponed until a later date.