Robert Holewinski
Menasha - Robert John "Bob" Holewinski, age 86, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 4, 2019. Robert was born on March 6, 1933, in Menasha, the son of the late Edmund and Mary (Blajeski) Holewinski. Bob was a life long resident of Menasha. He retired from Kimberly Clark after 30 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, stock car racing, wood working, hunting, fishing and spending time at the family cabin in Crandon, Wisconsin.
He married Mary Lou Leach on May 1, 1954, celebrating 62 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on December 11, 2016. He is survived by his six children; Jean Holewinski, Menasha; Steve (Lori) Holewinski, Indiana; Robert (Diane) Holewinski, Menasha; Patty (Gary) Jacob, Menasha; David Holewinski, Menasha; and Sharon (Ted) Wittmann, Menasha. He was also a loving "Grampa" to nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) Jacob; Jason (Courtney) Jacob; Shelly (Ryan) Holewinski; Jessica (Tony) Holewinski; Brandon Wittmann; Ryan (Jade) Holewinski; John (Kendall) Holewinski; Alisha (Dylan) Szews and Natalie Holewinski. He further had four great-grandchildren; Brayden and Brock Binder, Noah Jacob and Baby Boegh due in February, a brother Kenneth Holewinski, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Norman Pontow, Helen Kumrow, Sandee Gatza-Holewinski, Ginger Riedl, Sandy Linskins, Charles Moss and Peter Kessler.
He was further preceded in death by brothers; Eugene, Richard, Jerry, and Norbert Holewinski, sisters Rita (Hugo) Westenberger and Mary Ann Pontow; brothers-in-law, Richard and Robert Leach; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; Clifton Leach and Catherine Moss; sisters-in-law Bonnie Kessler and Judy Holewinski.
The memorial service for Robert will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the LAEMMRICH FUNERAL HOME, 312 S. Milwaukee St., Menasha. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Brett, Jillian, Brooklyn, Allie, Cheri, Amy and Justine for their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019