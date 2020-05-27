Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert J. Buchinger


1963 - 2020
Robert J. Buchinger Obituary
Robert J. Buchinger

Appleton, Wiscosnin - Robert "Bob" Buchinger, age 56, September 12, 1963 - May 23, 2020.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020. You are welcome to view the mass via livestream, which can be found on his obituary page at wichmannfuneralshomes.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, please donate blood to the Community Blood Center, 4406 West Spencer St., Appleton, WI 54914 in Bob's name or vote against Donald Trump.

To view Bob's full obituary or to leave condolences for his family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 27 to June 1, 2020
