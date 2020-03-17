|
Robert J. Damon
Appleton - Robert (Bob) Joseph Damon, age 95, died March 16, 2020 at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton. Bob was born September 11, 1924 in Oshkosh to the late Joseph L. Damon and Catherine (Kitty) Damon.
Bob served his country during WWII, participating in major battles in the European theater, including Normandy. He earned the Silver Battle Star and other commendations in the Army's 2nd Cavalry.
After the war, Bob earned a degree in education from UW-Oshkosh, then spent 40 years teaching social studies in Appleton. His true love was American history which he brought to life for students through his own experiences in WWII.
Bob was gifted, kind, generous, and playful. He loved people and chose to see the good in everyone. He was always ready with a helping hand, a great story, or a friendly joke.
Bob's favorite hobby was woodworking. He gifted countless people with unique wood-turned plates, bowls, and carvings. His popular tooth fairy boxes are under pillows across the country.
Bob married his college sweetheart, Jennie Rose Zelmer, in 1948. They shared 62 years together and had four children: Bob Jr. (Anita) Damon, Kathy Damon, Bill Damon (Jean Kempf), and Mark (Janet) Damon. Bob is survived by grandchildren - Julie Damon, Sara (Josh) Huhmann, Lori (Dan) Wendlandt, Joe Becher, Andy Becher (Dror Karni), and Kristin Damon (widow of Brian); great-grandchildren - Micah, Seth, and Eli Huhmann; Adeline and Evan Wendlandt; and Jack Damon; other special people - Sister Debra Kedzierski, Louis Collar, Mariah Collar; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his infant brother Leo, parents, wife Jennie, son Mark, and grandson Brian.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Willow Lane and Compassus Hospice for caring for their dad and loving him like family, and to Kathy Menge from St. Thomas More.
A memorial service with full military honors will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Condolences may be sent to the Damon family c/o Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, 606 N Oneida St. Appleton, WI 54911.
Dad, you were always there for us and, in the end, we were blessed to be there for you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020