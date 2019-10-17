|
Robert J. Davey
Neenah - Robert J. Davey, age 87, of Neenah, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Bob was born September 18, 1932, in Neenah to the late Harry and Margaret (Kuchenbecker) Davey. He was a 1950 graduate of Neenah High School. Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy. On July 16, 1955, Bob married Darlene Meltz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah, and they made their home in Neenah and were blessed with two sons, Gale and Alan.
Along with farming, Bob drove oil truck for the Larsen Co-op for 44 years, delivering one million gallons per year for 10 years, retiring in 2002. When his boys were young Bob had coached Little League for 5 years. A passion that Bob and Darlene shared was dancing to polka and old-time music. They also enjoyed snowmobiling and he liked football, baseball, and basketball. He was a member of Martin Lutheran Ev. Church in Neenah.
Bob is survived two sons, Gale (Jan) Davey, of Sherwood; Alan Davey, of Larsen; grandchildren, Cory Davey, Samantha (Craig) Hoffer, Alec Davey, Isac Davey; great-grandchildren, Hayden Davey, Maxwell, Bentley, Riley, and Brady Hoffer; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and John Thiel; of Rio, WI; niece, Sarah Thiel; nephew, Kevin (Lisa) Thiel; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, in 2011; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Alvina Meltz.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Oakland officiating. Military honors will follow. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019