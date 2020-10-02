Robert J. Deltour, Sr.
Appleton, Wiscosnin - Robert J. Deltour, Sr., age 72, of Appleton, passed away on September 29, 2020.
Robert was born on January 18, 1948 to the late George Deltour, Sr. and Geraldine Voigt in Appleton, WI. After graduating from Appleton West High School in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1971-1974. Robert was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. On April 26,1974 he married Deborah Lee Bleck and would spend 46 wonderful years with her.
Robert loved to build puzzles and collecting nutcrackers. He enjoyed hunting and going up north for lazy days on the pontoon boat and for campfire evenings. He loved spending time with his family & friends.
Robert will be sadly missed and is survived by his wife Deborah; 2 children, Robert (Nicole) Deltour, Jr. and Karie (Abdelhak) Massouri; 6 grandchildren, Tyler (Allison) Deltour, Horacio Garza Jr., Savannah Garza, Korrina Garza, Robert Deltour III and Madison Deltour; 1 great-grandchild, Collin Werner; and many other dear family and friends
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, George (Roseann) Deltour, Jr. and Roseann (Lee) Wilkum.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Robert at 11 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St., Appleton, WI 54915. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 AM to the time of mass. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staffs of The Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Acension at Home Hospice, Dana and Nikki for their care of and compassion to Robert.
To leave a special message or condolences for Robert's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
