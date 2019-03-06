|
|
Robert J. Fentz
Clearwater, FL. - Robert J Fentz, Jr, 49, formerly of Appleton, died unexpectedly on February 23, 2019 at home in Clearwater, FL.
Rob was a 1988 graduate of Appleton West HS and worked the majority of his adult years within the printing industry. He enjoyed fishing, ATV & 4 wheeling while spending time at the family cabin while in Wisconsin. Traveling to Florida in 2005 with the love of his life Sue, they enjoyed time at the beach condo together, caring for their cats & rescues and loved spending time with Sue's family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Susan (Baumgaertner) Fentz, Father Robert (Bob) Fentz, Sister Lori (Greg) Schinke, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Karen, Father-in-law Richard, Brother-in-law Richard, Mother-in-law Margaret, an uncle Paul Gilbertson, and Grandparents Gordon & Florette Gilbertson and Florence & John Fentz.
A Private service to be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019