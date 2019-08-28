|
Robert J. Filz
- - Robert J. Filz (Bob), 71, Washburn, ND, and Mesa, AZ, passed away on August 21, 2019. A life celebration for Bob will be at the Opera House, 312 W Main St., Hortonville, WI, on September 28, 2019, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.
Robert was born in Appleton, WI, on January 5, 1948, to Merril (Sonny) Filz and Wahneta (Kluge) Filz. Bob graduated from Appleton West High School in 1966. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in management from Eastern Illinois University in 1983. Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1987. During that time, he was stationed in Southeast Asia and several places in the states. Bob earned many awards and certificates for his innovations and expertise in the Liquid Fuels field. Following his USAF service, Bob was employed by the Air National Guard Technical Service unit in Minot, ND, as a foreman and later as a supervisor. After his retirement in 2010, he became a snowbird traveling between ND and AZ.
Bob was a member of the American Legion, the Amvets, and the VFW. In AZ, he was a member of the Gadabout chapter of the Good Sam travel organization. Bob served as the Wagon Master of the AZ state Good Sam organization.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed ND's lakes. Bob also liked sports. He was a sports player in his youth, a coach as his children grew up, and a spectator later in life. Born and raised in WI, of course he was a Green Bay Packer Fan!!!
Left to cherish his memories are Kristine (Potter) Filz, his wife of 50 years and three children: Linda (Filz) and Carl McCrary, Hortonville, WI, Tracy (Filz) Bertlesman, Chandler, AZ, and Scott Filz and Michelle Hager, Washburn, ND; Bob's four grandchildren, Grayson McCrary and J.T., James, and Joseph Bertlesman will cherish Grampa's memories. He is also survived by his brother Tom and Lorie Filz; nieces, Tonya and Larissa Filz; and sisters-in-law Judith Zimmerman and Barbara Potter.
A life celebration service will also be held in Mesa, AZ, later in October.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 28, 2019