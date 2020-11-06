Robert J. Geiger
Augusta - Robert J. Geiger, 61, of Augusta, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020, with his family by his side at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire due to Covid complications.
Robert John Geiger, son of Ronald and Roseann (Van Grinsven) Geiger was born June 28, 1959, in Appleton, WI. He was raised in Appleton where he graduated from Xavier High School in 1978 and Fox Valley Technical College where he earned an Associate Degree in Accounting. He met Jerrilyn Frase from Augusta, and the two married on Oct. 10, 1981. In 1989 Bob and Jerrilyn, and son Kristofer, moved to Augusta, where Bob worked at Frase's Meats, Target, Festival Foods and currently was at Lance's Fresh Market in Augusta. He also worked for the Wellness Shack where he lead support groups. Bob always was willing to help and assist others whenever possible.
Bob loved working with wood, and it was a favorite pastime of his. He enjoyed going fishing with his son Kris, and their trips to Colorado. Day trips driving along the Mississippi River was a favorite get away for him and Jerrilyn. He enjoyed smoking meat and was working on building a new smoker.
Bob was an amazing husband to his soulmate Jerrilyn, loving father to Kris and Shannon Geiger of Prior Lake, MN, Kaitlyn and Isaac Siegel of Augusta and devoted "papa" to his beloved Trinity. He is further survived by his mother, Roseann Geiger of Appleton; brother, Jim and Kris Geiger of Omaha, NE; 2 sisters, Connie Smith and Diane and Bob Reider all of Appleton; sister-in-law Dixie Frase of Eau Claire, brother-in-law Gary Frase and Karen Hall of Augusta; several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Ronald; father and mother-in-law, Roger and Elaine Frase; sister-in-law Carol Geiger; brother-in-law Greg Frase.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses that cared for him while a patient at Sacred Heart.
Bob, you are loved by so many and have touched so many people's lives. You are now soaring on the wings of eagles, and remember, we loved you then, we love you still. Always have and always will.
