|
|
Robert J. Jones, Sr.
Fremont - Robert J. Jones, Sr., age 60, passed away April 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Robert was born in Shelton, CT to the late Barbra and Robert Jones of Connecticut. He was one of 3 children, the late Sandy Lynch (Jones), Maryann Frager (Jones), and Donald Jones.
He will be survived by his devoted wife, Cheri Jones and 3 children, Robert J. Jones, Jr., Ashley Skodowski (Jones), and Andrew Jones, his 4 grandchildren, Jordan, Haley, Lillyann and Jasmine, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert lived in Connecticut until he relocated to Wisconsin where, before his illness, he worked at Straight Shot out of Neenah, WI. He was a devoted husband, loving father and a wonderful hard-working man. A celebration of life will be held at a later time this summer. Donations.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019