Robert J. "Bob" La Borde
Freedom - Bob J. La Borde, age 60, of Freedom, passed away unexpectedly at his home with his wife at his side on May 10, 2019. He was born in Kaukauna on January 15, 1959, son of the late John and Helen (Anderson) La Borde. Bob worked at the Combined Locks paper mill for over 35 years. He married Colleen Rocke on October 4, 2003. Bob was happiest when he was hunting or fishing.
Bob is survived by his wife, Colleen La Borde; a son, Tyler (Erica) and a daughter, Amber; granddaughters: Tessyanna, Alliahnna and Reagan; siblings: Jean (Nancy) La Borde and Judy (John) Lambie; and a brother-in-law, Russell (Sue) Rocke.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen La Borde; a sister, Susan La Borde; and brothers: Jim and Jon La Borde.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019