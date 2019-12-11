|
Robert J. Lindberg
Menasha - Robert John Lindberg (Bob) age 69 was peacefully lifted into the Lord's loving arms, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief and horrific illness of pancreatic cancer. He was born March 9, 1950, son of the late Robert and Agnes (Stolla) Lindberg. Bob attended Menasha High School, class of 1968. Following graduation he completed his degree at the Fox Valley Tech in the printing program. On November 4, 1972 Bob married his loving wife Laurie (Myer), and together they made an amazing home. He was a proud dad to 4 girls who tried his patience/drove him nuts, but he loved them endlessly!
In 1976 Bob started managing Insty-Prints, and in 1983 he became the proud owner/operator of Insty- Prints. At age 58, he was able to retire. Bob was a devout member of St. Bernadette Parish, and served on the parish council. In addition, he enjoyed volunteering for the "Artists for the Humanities". Bob enjoyed traveling, with Laurie and his family, and their long time friends Dale and Karlyn Lintner. He enjoyed entering car shows and showing off his trophies with his two cars: a 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado "GOLDILOCKS" and a 1970 Opal GT Forum "LITTLE RED". In the evening he could be found in his recliner reading the paper, and dozing. He especially liked watching TV shows and movies with Laurie. Bob liked to listen to the travel channel, and most weekends you would likely find him at the cottage on Legend Lake doing yard work, working on the boat or the hot tub or relaxing in the hammock. He enjoyed his quiet time there, but he enjoyed the time spent there with his family best. Bob loved his birthday, and every year it was considered a national holiday, we had to celebrate on his "actual" birthday or it just didn't count. It was always with his family, and his favorite cake. (That Laurie never could get quite right, and he would lovingly let her know) Bob was quick witted and always ready to joke with others.
Bob will be lovingly and fiercely missed, by his wife of 47 years, Laurie; four daughters, and son in- law who he always considered his sons: Dawn (Rusty) Vanderlinden, Tammy (Shawn) Heiting, and Jackie (Kyle) Kuznacic. And although he held unique traditions and private jokes with every family member, he had an especially unique and special bond with his #1 daughter Robin Lindberg, and would say more often than not, "That's my daughter". 11 grandchildren: Brady Spierings, Taylor ( Adam) Brehmer, Kaitlyn Spierings( Jonathan Crook), Steven Heiting , Jewel Heiting, Matthias Heiting, Star Heiting, Asher Heiting, Noble Heiting, Ella Ranes, and Konrad Ranes. He is also survived by a sister Judy (Jack) Sonnleitner; brother Ron Lindberg (Mary Toppins); sister in-law Jane Boucher; brother in- law Larry Myer (Shari Blohm); two God daughters: Laura Owens and Christina Lindberg; and nieces, nephews, and many friends. Bob was looking forward to welcoming his first great-grandchild in May. He is further preceded in death by his father in-law, Frank Myer; and Mae Myer, "the best mother in-law ever."
Mass of Christian burial for Bob will be 11:30 AM on Monday December 16, 2019 at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2331 E. Lourdes Dr, Appleton, with Fr Joseph Dorner officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Monday morning beginning at 9:30 until 11:15 AM, with Mass to start at 11:30 AM. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions to Autism Society of the Fox Valley would be appreciated.
Bob's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks the Appleton ThedaCare Nurses.
Bob/Dad~ it hurts us so much you took the fast lane home. We hope that you realize now how very much we love you, how wonderful of a dad you were, how proud we are of you, the great provider you always were, the wonderful husband you were, and the morals you gave us. We will proudly carry on your legacy with dignity. Until we see you again… Love your girls!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019