Robert J. "Bob" Look
Little Chute - Robert J. "Bob" Look, age 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a short struggle with cancer on July 19, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1923, son of the late George and Celia (Gloudemans) Look. On June 26, 1948, Bob married Mary Van Berkel at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton. She preceded him in death in 2007 after 59 years of marriage.
Bob owned and operated Look's True Value in Little Chute and Kaukauna for over 40 years. He was a past President of the Wisconsin Retail Hardware Association. He was very proud of the business and of the communities they were a part of. Bob served his country and his community as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WWII. He retired as Captain of the Little Chute Fire Department after 35 years of dedicated service. He served on the Board of Directors for the BLC Community Bank of Little Chute for over 50 years.
Bob looked forward to his fishing adventures every Thursday with Dr. Van Lieshout. He enjoyed traveling with Mary, spending time at the cottage on Archibald Lake, taking walks around town, and playing countless games of sheepshead and cribbage. In his later years, Bob did his best to keep the local restaurants in business by going out for dinner as often as possible. His kindness, love and quick wit will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by his daughters: Patricia Look, Neenah, Peg (Richard) Salm, Little Chute, and Amy (Joe) Beno, Little Chute; grandchildren and their children: Heidi (Thad) Kreitz (Emma and Benjamin), Robyn Strum, Corey (Tammy) Salm (Corey Jr. and Adam), Toni Salm, M.D. (Jack), Richard (Rashell) Salm, D.D.S. (Tallula, Oliver and Zoe), Cindy (Anderson) Bauer, M.D. (Jamison, Bryson and Edison), Scott (Ariana) Beno (Gabrielle and Adaline), Katie (Nick) Jansen (Aria and Robb), and Kurt (Kassandra) Beno (Beckham and Tinley); sister, Lucille Reynebeau; sister-in-law, Ellie Nowak; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; parents, George and Celia Look; son-in-law, Lyle Wernimont; great-granddaughter, Chloe Salm; brother, Ray (Margaret) Look; sister, Dorothy (Tom) Lamers; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joe Reynebeau, Msgr. Sylvester Van Berkel, Helen (Tony) De Quardo, Raymond (Jane) Van Berkel, Agnes (Glenn) Hickinbotham; father and mother-in-law, Anton and Dora Van Berkel; and Mary's nephew, Gerald Van Berkel.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private service is planned. Those wishing to watch online can do so by going to http://www.stjn.org/
at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery with full military honors being performed by the American Legion Post #258, of which Bob was a 75 year member. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.
Bob's family would like to thank Maggie Jansen for her companionship and being such a wonderful friend to our dad. Also, a thank you to the caregivers from Right at Home, especially Mary Morrison, for their compassionate care shown to Bob.