|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Marx
Washington - Robert J. "Bob" Marx, age 79 of the Town of Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Shawano Health Services.
Bob was born May 29, 1940 in Appleton, the son of the late John "Hans" and Margaret "Muggs" (Kamps) Marx. He attended St. Joe's Catholic grade school, and graduated from Appleton High School with the class of 1958. Following high school he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Urban Affairs. On June 28, 1961 he was united in marriage to Sandy Grishaber at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Appleton. Upon receiving his degree, Bob began working as an outside salesman with Continental Can Company in San Francisco, and was later promoted to district and regional sales manager. Throughout his career, Bob worked in California, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Bob and his family eventually returned to Wisconsin, where he sold packaging to the food industry until his retirement in 1996. Bob was a sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and all college basketball, especially the Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; his children, Dan (Julie) Marx and Greg Marx; his grandchildren, Jake (Kaitlyn) Marx, Sarah Marx, Marissa (special friend, Mike) Marx, Ella Marx, and Danielle Stadler; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Waylon Marx; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Grishaber; brother-in-law, Wayne (Sandy) Grishaber; sister-in-law, Jean (Steve) Noffke; his nephews, Craig (Christina) Marx, Paul (Katie) Noffke, and Mark (Hannah) Noffke; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom and Jack Marx; his father-in-law, Leo Grishaber; his sister-in-law, Carol Marx; and his niece, Gretchen Burns.
All the memories Bob created will forever remain in our hearts. Bob's family has chosen to remember him privately.
Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
"A special thank you to everyone at Shawano Health Services and ThedaCare at Home Hospice."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020