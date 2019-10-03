|
Robert J. "Bob" Pulda
Appleton - Age 89, passed away at Matthews Senior Living of Neenah on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Bob was born in Appleton, WI on September 27, 1930 to John and Rosella (Koehler) Pulda. On August 14, 1954 he was joined in marriage to his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn Umberger.
Bob was employed at Kimtech, a branch of Kimberly Clark, for nearly 40 years as a machinist. He could and often make items in his shop. Bob owned a cottage up north on 120 acres. Cutting firewood was his way of relaxing. Bob also enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting.
Bob is survived by his children: Robert T. (Diane) Pulda of Appleton, Virginia A. Pulda of Livermore, CA, and Donald M. Pulda of Appleton; grandchildren: Steven (Julie) Pulda, Amy Pulda, Lennon Pulda, Adam (Hannah), Andrew (fiancé Jennifer), Erich (Jordan) and Joseph Pulda; great grandchildren Ivy and Miles Pulda, siblings Myra Recker, Kenneth (Janet) Huspeck, Theresa Spreeman, and Frances (Tom) Ebel.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife Carolyn, his siblings Laura Pulda and Martin Huspeck, and in laws Roland Recker and Jay Spreeman
The memorial service will be at 12 Noon on Friday October 4, 2019 at Wichman Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street with Pastor Bidal Torrez officiating. Memorial visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. Bob will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at Matthews Senior Living for their care for Bob during his stay.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 3, 2019