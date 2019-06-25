|
|
Robert "Bob" J. Westphal
Town of Pella - Robert "Bob" J. Westphal, age 72 of the Town of Pella, Shawano Co., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Robert was born on August 26, 1946 as the son of the late John and Janet (Schuelke) Westphal. He graduated from Marion High School in 1964 and at age 17 began his service to his country in the United States Navy. While in the Navy, Bob traveled all over the world and upon his discharge came back to Pella where he operated a farm while at the same time he worked for FWD Seagrave in Clintonville. Bob eventually ended his employment at FWD and focused solely on farming. He was united in marriage to Patty Polley; the couple had a son Paul, and later divorced. Bob was a member of the Blashe-Peters-Tober American Legion Post #456 in Caroline; helping provide many military graveside honors over the years. He was a life-long member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pella where he served as sexton for the cemetery for a period of time, ushered, was on the church council, and was active in many church functions. Bob enjoyed attending polka services and high school plays. He also enjoyed playing sheephead; especially in tournaments with his son Paul at the legion hall. Bob was a very nice man and never got mad or held a grudge against anyone. He loved to visit and often threw in a little German to keep things interesting.
Survivors include:
His Son: Paul Westphal, New London.
Granddaughter: Joceyln Westphal, New London.
Sister: Susan (Marshal) Giese, Gresham.
Brothers: William (Lori), Black Creek; Thomas (Linda), Neenah; David (Tammy), Hortonville; & Richard (Marcy), Prescott.
Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Sara Hill.
Bob's funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Town of Pella with Rev. Timothy Lofgren officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with military honors performed by members of the Blashe-Peters-Tober American Legion Post #456 of Caroline. Friends may call at the Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville from 4 - 7 PM Tuesday and at the church on Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by Bob's family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 25, 2019