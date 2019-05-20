|
|
Robert James Armstrong
Green Bay - Robert James Armstrong,79, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Pound Adult Family Home in Pound, WI. He was born June 24, 1939 in Lena, WI to the late Clarence and Eva Armstrong. The family moved to Green Bay about four years later.
Robert was a very "special" person. He was always ready to greet visitors at home or strangers at church, tavern or the store. He always asked them where they were from (hoping they would say Lena). Robert had an affinity for "Lena" people and could remember the names of all of them. Robert liked all children and cats and they in turn liked him. Robert LOVED polka music, and particularly his "idol" Frankie Yankovic (The Polka King). Robert would often play his accordion and "button box".
Robert retired from the Green Bay YMCA in 1999, where he worked as a Custodian for many years under the supervision of Billy Van. After retirement, Robert took great pride in "ownership" of his home on Sugar Bear Lane in Mountain for 13 years before residing at Pound Adult Family Home.
Robert is survived by three siblings, Beverly (Jack) Brooks, Tom (Muggs) Armstrong both of Mountain; and Jim (Chris) Armstrong of Appleton; many nieces and nephews, some residing globally.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, John; and younger brother, Bill.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Funeral Service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay.
The Armstrong family gratefully extend their thanks to Pound Adult Family Home and Lakeland Care, Inc. for all their care and "comforting" concern for Robert.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 20, 2019