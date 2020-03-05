Resources
Robert James Sheppard

Robert "Bob" Sheppard passed away unexpectedly on February 22nd 2020. He was born on April 7th 1951 to James and Adeline Sheppard in Neenah wi.

Bob had a passion for life. He loved sailing, boating and having a good time. He passed on his love of sailing to the next generation. Bob attended Neenah High school graduating in the class of 1969.

He is survived by his son Maxwell (Lata) and grandson Kai. His daughter Abby and granddaughter Eloise. Brother Charles and sister Carol (Coy). As well as many nephews and nieces.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and his beloved aunt Ellie.

Bobs legacy will live on through all the great memories and lives he's touched through sailing.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
