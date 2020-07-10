Robert John FentzAppleton - Robert John Fentz, age 80 years, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, of natural causes, at Brewster Village in Appleton, WI. Bob was born on June 18th, 1940 to John F. and Florence L. (Hooyman) Fentz in Appleton, WI. On September 1, 1962 Robert J. and Karen D. Gilbertson were married at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, Wisconsin. Bob was an Alumni of MTU, and retired as a Sr. Planning Engineer employed at WE Energies for over 30 years.Bob and Karen loved to travel and had traveled the country over the years in their RV's visiting relatives along the way. They were also blessed to have had the opportunity to visit Europe, and experience the beautiful views of Austria, his father's birthplace. Most of all, they loved the cottage at White Potato Lake which was a family destination and where they lived after their retirement. Bob shared a special love with Karen for their dogs: Barney, Murphy and Peanut. He also had a special passion for amateur photography, owning many cameras along with hundreds of pictures of his work. He had some award winning photography, primarily in nature, which was his specialty. Bob also enjoyed his monthly gatherings with his retired coworkers and friends from WE Energies, staying in touch with some up until his passing. He was affectionately known to them as "Panda".Bob is survived by his daughter Lori (Gregory) Schinke, sister Betty (David) Mueller, daughter-in-law Susan Fentz, in-laws Susan Stelow, Gene (Joan) Gilbertson, Jim (Kathy) Gilbertson, and Scott (Jan) Gilbertson. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Bob is preceded in death by his spouse of 57 years, Karen, a son Robert (Rob) Fentz, his parents, in-laws Gordon W. and Florette M. Gilbertson and brother-in-law Paul Gilbertson.Private services to be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton, Wisconsin.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name to Fox Valley Humane Association, (Also in memory of Karen) the Susan G Komen Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund are appreciated.Special thank you to the staffs at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton and Brewster Village for their compassionate care and concern shown to Bob during his final days. Your special attention to his needs was truly appreciated.Please celebrate Bob's life with laughter, love, and his contagious smile.