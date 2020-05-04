|
|
Robert John Rueckl
Rhinelander - Robert Rueckl played his last round of golf on this earth on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 and we received a goodbye none of us wanted. Bob was born on January 16, 1943, in Bremerton, Washington, the son of Milton and Pearl (Fencil) Rueckl. Bob was widely known as an excellent fisherman and boat captain, which dovetailed into his earlier days as a competitive swimmer.
He was a decorated US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, returned to the Fox Valley to become a Master of Photography and eventually, the proud owner of Rueckl Studio that served the Appleton area for many years. Bob was curious about all things, he had great passion for sports, art, music, cooking, cars and motorcycles. Not to mention bread. Even as a "great indoorsman" he loved getting into nature. Most of all, he loved his wife Pat, and the life they built together with their family, friends, and beloved pets. Everything was an adventure for Bob ... always "taking the path less traveled". He loved discovering a new bar, second-hand store and especially new people. He made friends everywhere he went, and he remembered everyone he met.
Let's be honest, we all have those certain people in our lives (or I hope you do anyway), who love so well, in such a way, that it shapes us. They make us better because they just are better. The best really.
Bob is survived by his wife Patricia (Running), his daughters Martine (John) Sticha and Nell Rueckl, his son Tobin Rueckl, his step-children Kari (Laura Donatelle) Bartmann, Kelli Bartmann and Kim (Sarah Jane Wroblewski) Bartmann, his grandchildren Emmett and Elaina Bartmann and his sister Susan Johnson, was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James.
There will be no services at this time for Bob. A memorial will be established in his name and any considerations may be directed to his family. You may leave your private condolences for the Rueckl family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home -134 North Stevens Street Rhinelander WI 54501 (715-369-1414) is serving Bob's family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 4 to May 5, 2020