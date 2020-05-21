Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church of Appleton
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Damon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph "Bob" Damon


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph "Bob" Damon Obituary
Appleton - Robert "Bob" Joseph Damon, age 95, died March 16, 2020 at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton. Bob was born September 11, 1924 in Oshkosh to the late Joseph L. Damon and Catherine (Kitty) Damon. Bob was gifted, kind, generous, and playful. He loved people and chose to see the good in everyone. He was always ready with a helping hand, a great story, or a friendly joke. Bob served his country during WWII, participating in major battles in the European theater, including Normandy. He earned the Silver Battle Star and other commendations in the Army's 2nd Cavalry. After the war, Bob earned a degree in education from UW-Oshkosh, then spent 40 years teaching social studies in Appleton. His true love was American history which he brought to life for students through his own experiences in WWII. A livestream prayer service for Bob can be viewed at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, by visiting the St. Thomas More Catholic Church of Appleton, Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/stmcath/ The full obituary is at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel https://www.btlfuneral.com/obituary/Robert-Damon.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 21 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent