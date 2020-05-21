|
Appleton - Robert "Bob" Joseph Damon, age 95, died March 16, 2020 at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton. Bob was born September 11, 1924 in Oshkosh to the late Joseph L. Damon and Catherine (Kitty) Damon. Bob was gifted, kind, generous, and playful. He loved people and chose to see the good in everyone. He was always ready with a helping hand, a great story, or a friendly joke. Bob served his country during WWII, participating in major battles in the European theater, including Normandy. He earned the Silver Battle Star and other commendations in the Army's 2nd Cavalry. After the war, Bob earned a degree in education from UW-Oshkosh, then spent 40 years teaching social studies in Appleton. His true love was American history which he brought to life for students through his own experiences in WWII. A livestream prayer service for Bob can be viewed at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, by visiting the St. Thomas More Catholic Church of Appleton, Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/stmcath/ The full obituary is at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel https://www.btlfuneral.com/obituary/Robert-Damon.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 21 to May 31, 2020